RADR2021/PM Citu: European Black Sea vicinities a priority in achieving our foreign affairs objectives. Overall, the European vicinities from the Black Sea to the Western Balkans, and not only, must be treated as a priority in achieving our foreign policy objectives, Prime Minister Florin Citu stated in the opening of the Annual Meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy (RADR). "I cannot forget to mention the importance of the progress made in strengthening resilience among EU's Eastern partners. This is a journey that is also essential for the Republic of Moldova, where the new political situation is as favourable as possible. This is why I urge you to prepare the joint government meeting we will have in a short while so that it brings substantial results in what concerns the reform process the new government in Chisinau committed to carrying out," said the head of Executive. He also brought to mind some of Romania's objectives in foreign relations. He pointed out that "the optimal functioning of the Schengen Area remain essential and, considering the objective of a more resilience Union, the importance of its reform also became as obvious as possible." "Which is why we maintain the objective of Romania's accession to this free movement area," he showed. Citu also spoke about the importance of economic diplomacy: "I desire we have economic diplomacy to be as efficient as possible and to boost trade exchange with the widest range of foreign partners. Please pay special attention to the objective of increasing direct foreign investments in our country," said the PM. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]