 
Romaniapress.com

September 7, 2021

RADR2021/PM Citu: European Black Sea vicinities a priority in achieving our foreign affairs objectives
Sep 7, 2021

RADR2021/PM Citu: European Black Sea vicinities a priority in achieving our foreign affairs objectives.

Overall, the European vicinities from the Black Sea to the Western Balkans, and not only, must be treated as a priority in achieving our foreign policy objectives, Prime Minister Florin Citu stated in the opening of the Annual Meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy (RADR). "I cannot forget to mention the importance of the progress made in strengthening resilience among EU's Eastern partners. This is a journey that is also essential for the Republic of Moldova, where the new political situation is as favourable as possible. This is why I urge you to prepare the joint government meeting we will have in a short while so that it brings substantial results in what concerns the reform process the new government in Chisinau committed to carrying out," said the head of Executive. He also brought to mind some of Romania's objectives in foreign relations. He pointed out that "the optimal functioning of the Schengen Area remain essential and, considering the objective of a more resilience Union, the importance of its reform also became as obvious as possible." "Which is why we maintain the objective of Romania's accession to this free movement area," he showed. Citu also spoke about the importance of economic diplomacy: "I desire we have economic diplomacy to be as efficient as possible and to boost trade exchange with the widest range of foreign partners. Please pay special attention to the objective of increasing direct foreign investments in our country," said the PM. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)  

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania's minority Government endorses budget revision Romania’s Government endorsed in its September 7 meeting, attended only by the ministers of the Liberal party (PNL), the first revision for this year’s budget. The main elements of the revision were already announced in August. Essentially, the Government uses the windfall revenues resulted from (...)

Romania's outgoing minister Ghinea says he leaves Resilience Plan in good hands Romanian minister of investments and European projects Cristian Ghinea, one of the reformist (USR-PLUS) ministers that resigned from the Government after his party clashed with senior ruling Liberals (PNL), assured that he agreed with prime minister Florin Citu on part of the technical team (...)

Romania's currency relatively resilient to political turmoil The political turmoil prompted concerns regarding a possible sudden depreciation of the local currency (particularly among households), but the developments on the forex market do not justify such expectations yet. The local currency lost 0.3% versus the euro since before the crisis emerged (...)

Romania post-crisis: more investments but wider twin deficits The first round of detailed Q2 GDP data released by Romania’s statistics office INS confirmed the 13% YoY economic growth in the second quarter of the year, heralded last month by the flash estimates. In absolute terms, Romania’s Q2 GDP reached RON 268.8 bln (EUR 54.5 bln). Over the past four (...)

Brasov: Documentary of award-winning Canadian director Jennifer Abbot, AGERPRES exhibition open Alpin Film Festival Brasov, Sept 7 /Agerpres/ - The sixth edition of the Alpine Film Festival, which takes place this year at the Green Cities Forum, opened on Tuesday evening with the screening of the documentary by award-winning Canadian director Jennifer Abbott "The Magnitude of All Things", about the (...)

'Maiastra, Traditions and Longings in AGERPRES Pictures' exhibition opens at Cromatic Galleries in Craiova Lovers of folklore and vintage photography can visit throughout October 5 an exhibition from the library of the AGERPRES National News Agency that captures the Romanian villages from the interwar period, traditional Romanian customs, folk costume, as well as emblematic names of our folklore. (...)

CNCAV: 8,967 persons vaccinated against COVID in past 24hrs A number of 8,967 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccines have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 6,346 were the first dose and 2,621 the second dose, according to a press release the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |