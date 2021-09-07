Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 48 to 34,762

Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 48 to 34,762. As many as 48 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 (25 men and 23 women) were reported dead in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll to 34,762, shows data released on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). One death was in the 10 - 19 years age range, one in the 30 - 39 years age range, one in the 40 - 49 years age range, seven in the 50 - 59 age range, 11 in the 60 - 69 age range, 13 in the 70 - 79 years age range, and 14 fatalities were in the 80+ age group. With three exceptions, all the recorded fatalities were in patients who had underlying medical conditions.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]