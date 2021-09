Banca Transilvania Concludes Market Maker Agreement With Raiffeisen Centrobank

Banca Transilvania Concludes Market Maker Agreement With Raiffeisen Centrobank. Lender Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO) said in a stock market report Tuesday that it entered into an agreement with Raiffeisen Centrobank AG for the provision of the Issuer Market Maker (IMM) services on the spot regulated market administered by the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]