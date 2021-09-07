Speaker Orban on the no-confidence motion, after quorum was not met again : I will refer the no-confidence motion to the Gov’t



Chamber of Deputies Speaker Ludovic Orban announced on Tuesday, after the meeting of the joint Standing Bureaus was adjourned due to lack of quorum, that he will refer the no-confidence motion to the government, pointing out that according to the Constitution, observing the motion debate (...)