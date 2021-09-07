Holde Agri Invest posts a 193% increase in revenue in the first six months of 2021



Holde Agri Invest SA, a Romanian company operating farmland, reports revenues of 14.9 million lei in the first half of 2021, a 193% increase compared to the same period last year. In the first half of the year, the company made investments totaling 26.1 million lei, financed from own sources... (...)