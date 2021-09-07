PM Citu says he will consider resignations of USR ministers after analyzing political situation. The Government goes on; PNL has already cast a vote in favour of the Prime Minister



Prime Minister Florin Citu says he will consider the resignations of the USR PLUS ministers and think about appointing interims after analyzing the situation. “Let me analyze this first. I am still analyzing the political situation we are in,” he told a press conference at the Victoria Palace. (...)