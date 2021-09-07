GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2.033 following over 45k tests done in past 24 hrs

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2.033 following over 45k tests done in past 24 hrs. As many as 2,033 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, with 45,430 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Tuesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test. As of Tuesday, 1,109,076 cases of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]