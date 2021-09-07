PM Citu: Gov't goes on; PNL has already cast a vote in support of the prime minister

PM Citu: Gov't goes on; PNL has already cast a vote in support of the prime minister. Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday that the government goes on, and the National Liberal Party (PNL), major at rule, was a "responsible party" that had already cast a vote in support of the prime minister. That was his answer to whether after talks with President Klaus Iohannis he was considering resigning as prime minister. "I said what I talked with the President, I told him: the government goes on. (...) PNL is a responsible party, a party that has already cast a vote in support of the prime minister. We want to govern; Romanians have voted for us to govern," Citu told a news briefing at the Government House. He added that a "complicated, serious" situation would come next for Romania. "We have entered [COVID-19 pandemic] wave four, and I want to remind you that the only solution to get out of the pandemic is vaccination. All Romanians should understand that we must get vaccinated if we want to outlive this time. It is important to have a functioning government now, and we will act accordingly. As I have said, I will meet again this week, as I did last week, and have talks with the prefects; I will have talks with the officials responsible for the beginning of the school year next week to make sure everything is fine. We need to get ready for the winter season, and I again need to make sure everything is fine. We already have a solution for the winter energy bills, but I want to go further and I will have another discussion this week. All are important things that we need to address, things that only an incumbent government, a responsible government, can do," said Citu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

