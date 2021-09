CEO: Medicover Romania Set To Invest EUR4M In Imaging Centers In Iasi, Constanta, Craiova, Bucharest

Swedish-held Medicover, the third largest private medical service provider in Romania, targets investments of EUR4 million in imaging centers in four large Romanian cities - Iasi, Constanta, Craiova and capital city Bucharest.