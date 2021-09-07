Enel Green Power Romania acquires two PV projects from Mytilineos of a total capacity of 90 MW

Enel Green Power Romania acquires two PV projects from Mytilineos of a total capacity of 90 MW. Enel Green Power Romania will reach a total installed capacity of 623 MW, after the completion of the two photovoltaic plants For optimizing energy production, both plants will be equipped with the latest PV technology, such as bi-facial modules and single axis tracker structure. Enel Green (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]