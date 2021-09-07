Colliers Romania appoints Victor Cosconel as Head of Industrial & Business Development
Sep 7, 2021
Colliers Romania appoints Victor Cosconel as Head of Industrial & Business Development.
Real estate consultancy company Colliers announces the appointment of a new Head of Industrial & Business Development starting September. With more than 20 years of experience in sales, business development and general management, Victor Cosconel will coordinate Colliers’ both development (...)
