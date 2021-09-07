PM Citu: Nationwide minimum salary must increase; We decided to have a clear formula by the end of October



PM Citu: Nationwide minimum salary must increase; We decided to have a clear formula by the end of October.

The nationwide minimum salary must increase, Prime Minister Florin Citu said at the end of the Tripartite Council meeting, stating that in discussions with trade unions and employers it was decided to agree on a calculation formula by the end of October. "The nationwide minimum salary must increase! This is the conclusion of today's meeting we had with the representatives of the Tripartite Council. The representatives of the unions and employers support this measure and, therefore, we decided to have a clear formula by the end of October. For the calculation of the minimum salary, we need a predictable and transparent formula, so that people know exactly how much the minimum salary increases every year. Predictability is the key!," Florin Citu wrote on Tuesday in a post on Facebook. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu)