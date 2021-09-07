USR PLUS's Barna: Meeting with President Iohannis, rather formal; no solutions or scenarios were unveiled

Co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) alliance, minor at rule, Dan Barna said on Tuesday that his meeting with President Klaus Iohannis was "rather formal" in which no solutions or scenarios were unveiled. In a press statement at the Parliament House, Barna said that he would have liked the meeting with Iohannis to take place several days ago, and for Iohannis to play his role of mediator. "Unfortunately - and I am disappointed because of that - it turned out to be a formal meeting. I say,a benign meeting, in which we reviewed the history of this crisis generated last Wednesday and expressed very clearly the position of USR PLUS that the way out of the ongoing crisis can be reached very quickly by a new prime minister proposed by the PNL partner in the ruling coalition and the continuation of the coalition. It was a rather formal meeting, in which we reviewed the state of the play," said the USR PLUS leader. Asked what the answer of President Iohannis to the request of USR PLUS for Florin Citu not to hold the position of prime minister anymore was, Barna said that the convention of the PNL congress was brought up. "The answer was related to this PNL congress, which unfortunately is blocking an entire country. We will return to talks soon, we will see what happens next," he said. The meeting between President Klaus Iohannis and resigning Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace ended after more than half an hour of talks. On Monday, Iohannis had a meeting with Prime Minister Florin Citu on the ongoing government crisis. On Tuesday, Barna and USR PLUS ministers resigned from the government. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

