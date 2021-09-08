MAM Bricolaj Expects to Open Fourth Unit in Late October; Seeks Good Spaces in Iasi and Cluj

MAM Bricolaj Expects to Open Fourth Unit in Late October; Seeks Good Spaces in Iasi and Cluj. Cristian Gavan, founder and majority stakeholder in MAM Bricolaj, a supplier of materials and furniture accessories, says he expects the fourth store of the network to be opened in October, two months later than scheduled, and is looking for spaces in Iasi and Cluj for new locations next (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]