Eastern Romania: New EUR 100 mln hospital to be built in Galati

Eastern Romania: New EUR 100 mln hospital to be built in Galati. The authorities in Galati, eastern Romania, plan to build a new hospital in the city. The investment is estimated at over EUR 100 million, and the project will be submitted for financing from European funds. According to Costel Fotea, the president of the Galati County Council, the authorities (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]