PM Citu: Let this be clear for everyone: PNL is not making Government with PSD.

Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Wednesday morning that he requested the reunion of PNL (National Liberal Party)'s National Standing Bureau in order to make certain clear decisions regarding the political situation. "Firstly, a decision for all PNL MPs to support all the actions taken by the PNL Government, so that no PNL MPs to take any actions in the Romanian Parliament against its own Government, regardless of the position they hold in PNL - without excuses with constitutionality and so on, the Constitutional Court says what is constitutional and what is not, not us - and thirdly, a clear decision that PNL will not make Government with PSD (Social Democratic Party), let this be clear for everyone," Florin Citu specified. Liberals from the team of PM Florin Citu summoned for Wednesday, at 10:00, PNL's Standing Bureau, through a video-conference, in order to discuss the political situation.AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)