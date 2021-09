UiPath Reports 60% Surge In ARR YoY To $726M At End-July 2021

UiPath Reports 60% Surge In ARR YoY To $726M At End-July 2021. UiPath, the most valuable company to emerge from the Romanian IT industry, on Wednesday announced financial results for its second quarter fiscal 2022 ended July 31, 2021, reporting a 60% year-over-year increase (July 31, 2021/July 31, 2020) in its ARR (Annualized Renewal Run-rate) up to $726.5 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]