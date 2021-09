Black Sea Fund I Investment Fund Takes Over 70% of Romania’s Largest Independent Children’s Toy Maker D-Toys

Black Sea Fund I Investment Fund Takes Over 70% of Romania’s Largest Independent Children’s Toy Maker D-Toys. Romanian investment fund Black Sea Fund, focused on deals with small and medium-sized companies, announced it took over a 70% stake in D-Toys, Romania’s most important children’s puzzle and game producer, a business founded 20 years ago by entrepreneur Tibor (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]