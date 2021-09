Liberty To Invest EUR6.3M In Pipe Coating Line At Its Specialized Unit Liberty Tubular Products Galati

Liberty To Invest EUR6.3M In Pipe Coating Line At Its Specialized Unit Liberty Tubular Products Galati. Liberty Steel Group on Wednesday said it would invest RON31 million (EUR6.3 million) in a state-of-the-art coating line for use on pipes produced by its specialist unit, Liberty Tubular Products Galati. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]