Profi Opens 100 Stores in Romania In January-August 2021. Profi retailer, controlled by Mid Europa Partners investment fund, opened 100 units in the first eight months of 2021. The initial target envisaged 250 new store openings in 2021, but the company is now betting on store refurbishments. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]