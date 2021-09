Eurostat: GDP Up By 2.1%, Employment Up By 0.7% In The EU



In the second quarter of 2021, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 2.2% in the euro area and by 2.1% in the EU compared with the previous quarter, according to estimates by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In the first quarter of 2021, GDP had declined by 0.3% in the (...)