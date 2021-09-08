Parliament plenum summoned Thursday for no confidence motion presentation. PM Citu: Gov’t to notify CCR regarding conflict with Parliament on censure motion



The joint plenary sitting of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies was convened for Thursday, 4.00 pm, for the presentation of the censure motion entitled “Dismissal of the Citu Government, the only chance for Romania to live! Florin Citu must leave!”, tabled by the USR-PLUS and AUR- Alliance (...)