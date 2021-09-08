Safetech Innovations posts a 76% increase in turnover and a 202% surge in net profit in the first six months of 2021



Safetech Innovations (BVB: SAFE), a Romanian cybersecurity company listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, posts a turnover of 9.3 million lei in the first six months of 2021, a 76% increase compared to the same period last year and a net profit of 1.3 million lei,... The (...)