Bucharest: Face masks needed on a range of 50 m around educational units

Bucharest: Face masks needed on a range of 50 m around educational units. People will need to wear a protective face mask within a range of 50 m around the educational units starting September 13, according to a decision taken on Wednesday by the Bucharest Municipality Committee for Emergency Situations. "In order to prevent the spreading of the SARS-CoV-2 it is mandatory for all persons who are stationing within a range of 50 m around the educational units to wear a protective face mask that needs to cover their mouth and nose, starting September 13, 2021," reads the decision. According to the same document, the cumulated incidence rate of SARS-CoV-2 infections for 14 days is of 1.21 cases per thousand inhabitants. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]