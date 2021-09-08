Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 28 to 34,792 in past 24 hrs

Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 28 to 34,792 in past 24 hrs. The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports that in the last 24 hours, 28 deaths have been recorded in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Also, two deaths prior to the reference interval were reported, both in August 2021, in Hunedoara and Timis counties. According to GCS, in total, it is about 15 men and 15 women admitted to hospitals across the country. Of the 30 deaths (28 +2), one was recorded in the age category 30- to 39 years, one in the age category 40 - 49 years, four in the age category 50 - 59 years, three in the age category 60 - 69 years, eight in the age category 70 - 79 years and 13 in the age category over 80 years. GCS elaborates that 27 of the recorded deaths are of patients who had comorbidities, and three deceased patients did not have a medical history. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 34,792 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania.AGERPRES(RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]