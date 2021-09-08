Acting ministers' nomination decrees, signed by President Iohannis
Sep 8, 2021
Acting ministers' nomination decrees, signed by President Iohannis.
President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday took note of the USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity alliance) ministers' resignations and signed the decrees on the acting ministers' nomination, the Presidential Administration informs.
The president signed:
*** decree of taking note of the resignation by Ilie-Dan Barna, Deputy Prime Minister, and it is established the termination of the position of member of the Government
*** decree of taking note of the resignation of Cristian Ghinea, minister of Investment and European Projects, and it is established the termination of the position of member of the Government
*** decree of nominating Florin-Vasile Citu, Prime Minister, as Acting minister of Investment and European Projects
*** decree of taking note of the resignation of Catalin Drula, minister of Transports and Infrastructure, it is established the termination of the position of member of the Government
*** decree of designating Dan Vilceanu, Finance minister, as Acting minister of Transports and Infrastructure
*** decree of taking note of the resignation by Claudiu-Iulius-Gavril Nasui, minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, and it is established the termination of the position of member of the Government
*** decree of nomination of Virgil-Daniel Popescu, minister of Energy, as Acting minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism
*** decree of taking note of the resignation of Ciprian-Sergiu Teleman, minister of Research, Innovation and Digitisation, and it is established the termination of the position of member of the Government
*** decree of nomination of Tanczos Barna, minister of the Environment, Waters and Forests as Acting minister of Research, Innovation and Digitisation
*** decree of taking note of the resignation of Ioana Mihaila, minister of Health, and it is established the termination of the position of member of the Government
*** decree of nomination of Cseke Attila Zoltan, minister of Development, Public Works and Administration as Acting minister of Health.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Maria Voican)
[Read the article in Agerpres]