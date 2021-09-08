Acting ministers' nomination decrees, signed by President Iohannis

Acting ministers' nomination decrees, signed by President Iohannis. President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday took note of the USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity alliance) ministers' resignations and signed the decrees on the acting ministers' nomination, the Presidential Administration informs. The president signed: *** decree of taking note of the resignation by Ilie-Dan Barna, Deputy Prime Minister, and it is established the termination of the position of member of the Government *** decree of taking note of the resignation of Cristian Ghinea, minister of Investment and European Projects, and it is established the termination of the position of member of the Government *** decree of nominating Florin-Vasile Citu, Prime Minister, as Acting minister of Investment and European Projects *** decree of taking note of the resignation of Catalin Drula, minister of Transports and Infrastructure, it is established the termination of the position of member of the Government *** decree of designating Dan Vilceanu, Finance minister, as Acting minister of Transports and Infrastructure *** decree of taking note of the resignation by Claudiu-Iulius-Gavril Nasui, minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, and it is established the termination of the position of member of the Government *** decree of nomination of Virgil-Daniel Popescu, minister of Energy, as Acting minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism *** decree of taking note of the resignation of Ciprian-Sergiu Teleman, minister of Research, Innovation and Digitisation, and it is established the termination of the position of member of the Government *** decree of nomination of Tanczos Barna, minister of the Environment, Waters and Forests as Acting minister of Research, Innovation and Digitisation *** decree of taking note of the resignation of Ioana Mihaila, minister of Health, and it is established the termination of the position of member of the Government *** decree of nomination of Cseke Attila Zoltan, minister of Development, Public Works and Administration as Acting minister of Health.