Somplast Transfers Plastic Wrap Business Line To TeraBio Pack For RON5.4M

Somplast Transfers Plastic Wrap Business Line To TeraBio Pack For RON5.4M. Packaging manufacturer Somplast Nasaud (SOPL.RO) said in a stock market report Wednesday that it signed a contract with TeraBio Pack SRL, a member of TeraPlast Group, on Sept 6, whereby it will transfer the plastic wrap business line to TeraBio Pack, for RON5.4 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]