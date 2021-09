Housing Prices In Romania's Largest Cities Grow In August After Remaining Stable In Previous Months

Housing Prices In Romania's Largest Cities Grow In August After Remaining Stable In Previous Months. Asking prices of new and old apartments put up for sale in Romania's largest cities increased in August 2021, after remaining stable in the previous three months, according to Imobiliare.ro index. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]