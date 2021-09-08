PM Citu: Let this be clear for everyone, PNL will not make Government with PSD



Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Wednesday morning that he requested the reunion of PNL (National Liberal Party)’s National Standing Bureau in order to make certain clear decisions regarding the political situation. “Firstly, a decision for all PNL MPs to support all the actions taken by (...)