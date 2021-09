Face masks to become mandatory near schools in Bucharest

Face masks to become mandatory near schools in Bucharest. According to a decision of the Committee for Emergency Situations, wearing a face mask will be mandatory within a radius of 50 meters around schools in Bucharest, local Agerpres reported. The measure is valid starting September 13, when the new school year starts in Romania. “To prevent the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]