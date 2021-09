Total Market Capitalization Of Firms Listed On Bucharest Stock Exchange Hits New Record Hight At RON205B

For the first time in history, the combined capitalization of companies listed on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) reached RON204.9 billion, the equivalent of EUR41.5 billion. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]