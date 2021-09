Wizz Air To Launch Flights On Iasi-Madrid, Suceava-Brussels Routes Starting December 2021

Wizz Air To Launch Flights On Iasi-Madrid, Suceava-Brussels Routes Starting December 2021. Low-cost airline Wizz Air on Wednesday said it would operate flights on two new routes, from Iasi (Romania) to Madrid (Spain) and from Suceava (Romania) to Brussels (Belgium), starting December 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]