First Bank Posts 2.5-Fold Jump In 1H Net Profit To RON54M

Lender First Bank (the former Piraeus Bank), held by US investment fund J.C. Flowers, on Wednesday reported a net profit of RON54 million for the first half of 2021, 2.5-fold higher on the year, and operating net income of RON177 million, up 10% from the same period in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]