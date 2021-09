PM Citu: Vulnerable consumer law is not enough for this winter

PM Citu: Vulnerable consumer law is not enough for this winter. Prime Minister Florin Citu believes that the vulnerable consumer law, which was adopted by Parliament on Tuesday, “is not enough for this winter.” On the occasion of his visit to Ploiesti on Wednesday, he underscored that the government plans to adopt additional protection measures designed for (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]