CNCAV: 9,468 persons receive COVID vaccines in past 24hrs

CNCAV: 9,468 persons receive COVID vaccines in past 24hrs. A number of 9,468 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccines have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 6,846 represented the first dose and 2,622 the second dose, according to a press release the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV) issued on Wednesday. As of December 27, 2020, since the beginning of the COVID vaccination campaign, 9,841,281 doses have been administered to 5,300,634 people, of whom 5,185,451 have received the full scheme. In the past 24 hours, 5 side effects have been reported, all of a systemic nature. Since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 17,055 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 1,814 local and 15,241 systemic. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]