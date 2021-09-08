President Iohannis receives Greek ForMin, underscores need for strengthening strategic bilateral dialogue

President Iohannis receives Greek ForMin, underscores need for strengthening strategic bilateral dialogue. President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday received at the Cotroceni Palace the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, in which context he underscored the need for strengthening strategic bilateral dialogue at a high level between the two countries, from the perspective of their contribution to the regional stability and security. According to a press release of the Presidential Administration, President Iohannis appreciated the Greek high official's visit to Bucharest on the occasion of the latter's participation in the Annual Meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy, which visit reconfirms the excellent level of bilateral relations, based on traditional historical and cultural ties and also on common interests at regional and European level. Moreover, the same source showed that the head of state underscored the importance of extending cooperation between the two countries in the economic field, through the development of mutual investments. During the meeting, they also approached topics on the international agenda, such as the maritime law, developments in the Mediterranean area, and the expansion of the European Union, by reiterating their common support for the European perspectives of the Western Balkan states. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Catalin Alexandru, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Photo source: www.presidency.ro [Read the article in Agerpres]