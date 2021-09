Prefera Foods Bonds To Start Trading On Bucharest Stock Exchange On Sept 10

Prefera Foods Bonds To Start Trading On Bucharest Stock Exchange On Sept 10. The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) said Wednesday that the first bond issue of canned foods manufacturer Prefera Foods, in the amount of EUR5 million, will start trading on BVB’s Multilateral Trading System, under the ticker symbol PRF26E, on Friday, September 10, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]