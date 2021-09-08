|
|
|
Bucharest Stock Exchange Raises Number of Companies Included in BET-XT, BET-XT-TR and BET-BK Indices
Sep 8, 2021
Bucharest Stock Exchange Raises Number of Companies Included in BET-XT, BET-XT-TR and BET-BK Indices.
The Bucharest Stock Exchange will expand the maximum number of companies included in the BET-XT, BET-XT-TR and BET-BK from 25 to 30, with the periodic adjustment of September 2021.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
|
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
Football - 2022 World Cup qualifier Northern Macedonia - Romania, line-up teams
Skopje, Sept 8 /Agerpres/ - Romania's national football team coach Mirel Radoi has made one change for Wednesday's match with Northern Macedonia's Group J in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers at the Todor Proeski Arena in Skopje, compared to the match with Iceland and seven compared to the match (...)
Banca Transilvania Shareholders Approve Distribution of RON500M Dividends
The shareholders of Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), the largest lender in Romania, on Wednesday approved distribution of dividends using RON425.75 million from the 2020 profit and RON74.25 million from the net profit reserves of 2019, RON500 million in all, a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (...)
ForMin Aurescu underlines Romania's firm commitment for the development of the bilateral relationship with Australia in phone conversation with minister Tehan
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the second day of the Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy (RADR), a telephone conversation with Dan Tehan, Minister of Trade, Tourism and Investment from Australia, special guest of the Romanian Minister of (...)
CNCAV: 9,468 persons receive COVID vaccines in past 24hrs
A number of 9,468 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccines have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 6,846 represented the first dose and 2,622 the second dose, according to a press release the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination (...)
PM Citu: Vulnerable consumer law is not enough for this winter
Prime Minister Florin Citu believes that the vulnerable consumer law, which was adopted by Parliament on Tuesday, “is not enough for this winter.” On the occasion of his visit to Ploiesti on Wednesday, he underscored that the government plans to adopt additional protection measures designed for (...)
President Iohannis receives Greek Foreign Minister Dendias, underscores need for strengthening strategic bilateral dialogue
President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday received at the Cotroceni Palace the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, in which context he underscored the need for strengthening strategic bilateral dialogue at a high level between the two countries, from the perspective of their (...)
Prefera Foods Bonds To Start Trading On Bucharest Stock Exchange On Sept 10
The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) said Wednesday that the first bond issue of canned foods manufacturer Prefera Foods, in the amount of EUR5 million, will start trading on BVB’s Multilateral Trading System, under the ticker symbol PRF26E, on Friday, September 10, (...)
|