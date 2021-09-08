Bucharest Stock Exchange Raises Number of Companies Included in BET-XT, BET-XT-TR and BET-BK Indices

The Bucharest Stock Exchange will expand the maximum number of companies included in the BET-XT, BET-XT-TR and BET-BK from 25 to 30, with the periodic adjustment of September 2021.