RO Parliament speakers table no-confidence motion for September 9

RO Parliament speakers table no-confidence motion for September 9. The speakers of the two chambers in Romania’s Parliament, Ludovic Orban (Liberal, PNL) and Anca Dragu (reformist, USR-PLUS), convened for Thursday (September 9), at 4:00 PM, the joint sitting of the Parliament’s chambers in order to read the no-confidence motion submitted by USR-PLUS, G4media.ro (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]