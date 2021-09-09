President Iohannis carries out official visit to Swiss Confederation

President Klaus Iohannis is carrying out an official visit to the Swiss Confederation on Thursday, following the invitation of his counterpart, Guy Parmelin, whom he will have political consultations with, the Presidential Administration informs. The Romanian President will be received by his Swiss counterpart at the Presidency of the Swiss Confederation, the Lohn Domain, where the two officials will have face-to-face talks, and will make joint press statements afterwards. According to the source, the visit is taking place within the constant high-level bilateral dialogue of the last years, as well as the context of celebrating 110 years since establishing diplomatic relations between Romania and the Swiss Confederation. On the agenda of the two presidents there is the strengthening of the bilateral relations, the economic cooperation included, with emphasis on investments, Switzerland occupying 10th place in the ranking of investors in Romania, as well as sector cooperation. "From the European agenda's perspective, there will be topics tackled, such as cooperation for combating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the relations framework between the European Union and the Swiss Confederation, as well as the Swiss contribution to the Union's cohesion fund, namely operationalising the second Swiss financial installment, with the purpose of reducing the social and economic disparities within the Union," the Presidential Administration release reads. Furthermore, talks will also include topics of international politics, with emphasis on the political and security evolutions from the Eastern Vicinity of the European Union, from the West Balkans region, as well as the Romanian-Swiss cooperation within international organizations.