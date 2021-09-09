(P) Whole-Child Education at CSB

(P) Whole-Child Education at CSB. As the new academic year starts we take this opportunity to catch up with Cambridge School of Bucharest and its director, Rita Maalouf. Speaking of the full opening for the entire school on its forest campus in Ilfov, Director Maalouf was eager to talk of the hopes and dreams they will realise (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]