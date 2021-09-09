Survey: Three out of four RO employees experienced burnout in the past five years



A total of 76.5% of the employees in Romania have experienced at least one burnout episode in the last five years, according to a survey of Undelucram.ro, an online community of employees in the country. The survey was conducted in August among 3,016 employees over the age of 18. At the same (...)