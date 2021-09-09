Wizz Air announces additional routes from Romania to Spain, Belgium

Low-cost airline Wizz Air will introduce routes from Iaşi to Madrid and from Suceava to Brussels starting December. The carrier will fly from Iaşi, in northeastern Romania, to Madrid on Thursdays and Sundays, beginning December 2. Another route will connect Suceava, also in the northeastern