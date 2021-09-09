Romania's seven-month trade deficit at almost 13 bln euros

Romania's seven-month trade deficit at almost 13 bln euros. Romania's FOB/CIF seven-month trade balance deficit widened to 12.864 billion euros, by 2.858 million euros more from the year-ago period, as imports advanced 25.4 percent and exports 24.8 percent, according to data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). January - July FOB exports totaled 42.511 billion euros, and CIF imports stood at 55.376 billion euros. In July 2021, FOB exports amounted to 6.361 billion euros, and CIF imports stood at 8.547 billion euros, resulting in a trade deficit of 2.186 billion euros. Compared to July 2020, exports were up 14.6 percent and imports were 24.3 percent higher. The product groups with a significant share of the country's trade in the reporting period were machines and transport equipment (47.5 percent for exports and 36.4 percent for imports) and other manufactured products (30.5 percent for exports and 30.2 percent for imports, respectively). The value of intra-Community (intra-EU27) trade exchanges over January 1 - July 31 2021 was 31.347 billion euros on the outbound and 40.424 billion euros on the inbound, representing 73.7 percent of total exports, and 73.0 percent of aggregate imports, respectively. The amount of extra-Community exchanges of goods over the fist seven months of 2021 was 11.164 billion euros for exports and 14.952 billion euros for imports, representing 26.3 percent of total exports and 27 percent of total imports.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]