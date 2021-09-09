 
Romaniapress.com

September 9, 2021

Some 300,000 festivalgoers expected at UNTOLD EDM event
Sep 9, 2021

Some 300,000 festivalgoers expected at UNTOLD EDM event.

Approximately 300,000 people are expected at the UNTOLD Festival running in Cluj-Napoca for four days starting on Thursday, including a daily rush of 70,000-75,000 visitors from more than 100 countries, the organisers of the event announced. "People from over 100 countries will be attending. This year we have a 75,000 attendance limit per day imposed by the authorities. In 2019 we had about 100,000 people every day, so this year participation will be at 70-75 percent of the numbers of the previous edition," said UNTOLD manager Bogdan Buta. In order to keep the event safe, access will be allowed exclusively based on the EU digital COVID-19 certificate - a first for Romania - or on rapid antigen testing, and 1,000 gendarmes and police will maintain order . "For the UNTOLD2021 Festival to unfold free of incidents, mobile gendarme teams of the Cluj-Napoca and Targu Mures units as well as staff of the other competent institutions of the Ministry of the Interior will ensure public order during the event. Every day, nearly 1,000 gendarmes and police, firefighters, doctors, Mobile Emergency Resuscitation and Extrication Service volunteers, more than 600 security guards and 75 local police officers will be involved in ensuring the safety and protection of the participants and providing first aid," the Cluj-Napoca Mobile Gendarmes Unit said in a statement. Festivalgoers can donate for the Public Hospitals from Private Money project initiated by actor Codin Maticiuc and the Metropolis Foundation, and also had the possibility to donate blood for event tickets. David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, The Script, Parov Stelar, Tyga, Sam Feldt, as well as pan flute virtuoso Gheorghe Zamfir are expected to perform at this year's edition. UNTOLD, a European EDM leading festival, takes place in central-western Cluj-Napoca between September 9 - 12.AGERPRES(RO - author: Marius Septimiu Avram, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Citu : Government has decided to prolong the state of alert by 30 days The Government has decided to prolong the state of alert by 30 days, with the single modification being the extension of the validity period of the antigen tests from 24 to 48 hours, Prime Minister Citu informs on Thursday. “We had a special government meeting where we approved the extension... (...)

Government releases from office USRPLUS prefects of Bucharest and 13 counties Prime Minister Florin Citu has approved the release from office of 14 prefects and 28 subprefects. He mentioned that the subprefects will take over the prefects’ responsibilities. “We are not appointing new prefects or subprefects, there will only be a handover of responsibilities. The offices (...)

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 9,028 people immunised in last 24h Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 9,028 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 6,514 first doses and 2,514 second doses. Since the beginning of the mass (...)

The Black Sea Fund I investment fund acquires 70% of D-Toys, the largest independent manufacturer of children's games in Romania The new management aims to expand in countries such as Germany, Austria, Switzerland D-Toys is the producer of Jocul Autostrăzilor, Animale din România, Dacii și Romanii The company produces games for children between 3-14 years old Plans: focus on online, international development and increased (...)

Gov't removes from office prefects of Bucharest City, 13 counties Bucharest Prefect Alin Stoica and the prefects of 13 counties were removed from office by decisions passed at a government meeting on Thursday. The counties in question are Arges, Bacau, Braila, Buzau, Galati, Gorj, Harghita, Ialomita, Maramures, Suceava, Timis, Tulcea, and Vaslui. At the same (...)

Setting up of inquiry committee to check into natural gas, electricity price approved by Parliament On Thursday, the Senators and Deputies approved, with 339 votes "in favour" and one abstention, the draft decision on the establishment of a parliamentary committee of inquiry to check into the causes that led to the substantial increase in the natural gas and electricity prices. The (...)

Blue Air Welcomes Its Fourth Boeing 737-8 Max Aircraft Airline Blue Air on Thursday received the fourth Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft of its fleet, after welcoming the third Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft a week ago.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |