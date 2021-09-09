Some 300,000 festivalgoers expected at UNTOLD EDM event

Some 300,000 festivalgoers expected at UNTOLD EDM event. Approximately 300,000 people are expected at the UNTOLD Festival running in Cluj-Napoca for four days starting on Thursday, including a daily rush of 70,000-75,000 visitors from more than 100 countries, the organisers of the event announced. "People from over 100 countries will be attending. This year we have a 75,000 attendance limit per day imposed by the authorities. In 2019 we had about 100,000 people every day, so this year participation will be at 70-75 percent of the numbers of the previous edition," said UNTOLD manager Bogdan Buta. In order to keep the event safe, access will be allowed exclusively based on the EU digital COVID-19 certificate - a first for Romania - or on rapid antigen testing, and 1,000 gendarmes and police will maintain order . "For the UNTOLD2021 Festival to unfold free of incidents, mobile gendarme teams of the Cluj-Napoca and Targu Mures units as well as staff of the other competent institutions of the Ministry of the Interior will ensure public order during the event. Every day, nearly 1,000 gendarmes and police, firefighters, doctors, Mobile Emergency Resuscitation and Extrication Service volunteers, more than 600 security guards and 75 local police officers will be involved in ensuring the safety and protection of the participants and providing first aid," the Cluj-Napoca Mobile Gendarmes Unit said in a statement. Festivalgoers can donate for the Public Hospitals from Private Money project initiated by actor Codin Maticiuc and the Metropolis Foundation, and also had the possibility to donate blood for event tickets. David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, The Script, Parov Stelar, Tyga, Sam Feldt, as well as pan flute virtuoso Gheorghe Zamfir are expected to perform at this year's edition. UNTOLD, a European EDM leading festival, takes place in central-western Cluj-Napoca between September 9 - 12.AGERPRES(RO - author: Marius Septimiu Avram, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]