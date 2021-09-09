|
Romanian Game Developer Amber Eyes 36% Higher Revenues, Of RON117M, By End-2021
Sep 9, 2021
Romanian Game Developer Amber Eyes 36% Higher Revenues, Of RON117M, By End-2021.
Romanian video game developer Amber reported turnover worth RON50 million in the first six months of 2021, up 45% against the year-earlier period, and expects revenues to grow 36% to RON117 million by the end of 2021.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
