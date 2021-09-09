Tyre Distributor Dinamic 92 Distribution Saw Profit Rise by 32% YoY to RON11.4M in 2020

Tyre Distributor Dinamic 92 Distribution Saw Profit Rise by 32% YoY to RON11.4M in 2020. Tyre distributor Dinamic 92 Distribution, controlled by Tofan family of Piatra Neamt, for 2020 reported turnover worth RON286.5 million (EUR59.5 million), slightly higher on the year, and net profit of above RON11.4 million (EUR2.4 million), up 32% against 2019, according with ZF calculations (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]