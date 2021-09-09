Romania Posts Trade Deficit Of EUR12.8B In January-July 2021

Romania's trade balance posted a deficit of EUR12.8 billion in January-July 2021, higher by EUR2.8 billion compared with the first seven months of 2020, data from the country's statistics board showed Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]