Ramada by Wyndham Targu Jiu Opens its Doors. Ramada by Wyndham Targu Jiu hotel, the first four-star hotel under an international brand in Gorj county, opened on September 1. Prices per overnight accommodation start from RON329, in line with booking.com. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]