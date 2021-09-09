Romania’s Soft Drinks Market Drops 1.7% by Volume, 8.8% by Value during Pandemic

Romania’s Soft Drinks Market Drops 1.7% by Volume, 8.8% by Value during Pandemic. Romanians last year bought 4.1 billion litres of soft drinks for which they paid RON11 billion, with the market shrinking during the course of the pandemic both in terms of volume (by 1.7%) and value (8.8%), in line with data provided by Euromonitor market research (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]